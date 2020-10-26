BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for BJ's Restaurants in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.01). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BJ's Restaurants’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BJRI. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BJ's Restaurants from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of BJ's Restaurants in a research note on Friday. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of BJ's Restaurants from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BJ's Restaurants from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BJ's Restaurants from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI opened at $31.29 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $697.14 million, a PE ratio of -27.21 and a beta of 2.08. BJ's Restaurants has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $44.47.

BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $198.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.11 million. BJ's Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in BJ's Restaurants by 966.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of BJ's Restaurants by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ's Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of BJ's Restaurants by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ's Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 6, 2020, the company operated 209 restaurants. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

