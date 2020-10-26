Allegion PLC to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:ALLE)

Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) – William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allegion in a research report issued on Thursday, October 22nd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Allegion’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALLE. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.78.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $102.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.11. Allegion has a one year low of $77.37 and a one year high of $139.24. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.60.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $728.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.79 million. Allegion had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 64.29%. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Allegion by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,403,908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $221,208,000 after purchasing an additional 58,108 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 235.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,266,372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $127,094,000 after acquiring an additional 889,220 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 926,454 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $94,701,000 after acquiring an additional 166,115 shares during the period. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 825,801 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,413,000 after acquiring an additional 15,001 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 779,380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $79,669,000 after acquiring an additional 100,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.18%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Earnings History and Estimates for Allegion (NYSE:ALLE)

