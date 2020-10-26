FY2020 EPS Estimates for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Raised by Analyst

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of BOK Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 21st. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will earn $6.04 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.45. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.04 EPS.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

BOKF opened at $62.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.62. BOK Financial has a 1 year low of $34.57 and a 1 year high of $88.28.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.63. BOK Financial had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOKF. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,358,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,678,000 after acquiring an additional 46,601 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in BOK Financial by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,222,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,012,000 after purchasing an additional 267,614 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 408,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 32.0% in the second quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 357,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,162,000 after purchasing an additional 86,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.