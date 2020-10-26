Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Discover Financial Services Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.84 EPS.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DFS. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.06.

DFS opened at $68.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $87.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.38%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $94,521.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,907.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $3,147,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 455.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 29,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 24,068 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 826,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,484,000 after buying an additional 36,971 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.8% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 33.5% during the second quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 8,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

