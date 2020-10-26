Oppenheimer Comments on Mastercard Incorporated’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mastercard in a report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $1.81 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.77. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.39 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mastercard from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and set a $314.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Compass Point increased their price target on Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. 140166 increased their price target on Mastercard from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mastercard from $315.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.81.

Shares of MA stock opened at $329.61 on Monday. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $367.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.94. The company has a market cap of $329.96 billion, a PE ratio of 45.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Mastercard by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,398,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,287,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,737 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Mastercard by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,617,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,026,634,000 after acquiring an additional 767,923 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,895,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,151,770,000 after acquiring an additional 335,057 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its stake in Mastercard by 571.1% in the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 380,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $112,604,000 after acquiring an additional 324,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its stake in Mastercard by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,164,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $344,391,000 after acquiring an additional 286,836 shares during the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.96, for a total value of $4,324,204.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,698,665.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.29, for a total value of $1,536,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,357.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,367 shares of company stock worth $51,686,708 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

