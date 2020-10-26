Navient Co. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Navient in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.81. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Navient’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. Navient had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NAVI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Navient from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wedbush raised Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Compass Point reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Navient in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Navient from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Navient presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.

Shares of NAVI stock opened at $9.39 on Monday. Navient has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 11.82, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.86.

In other Navient news, Director Anna Escobedo Cabral bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.81 per share, with a total value of $52,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 24,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,431.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Remondi bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $391,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Navient by 2.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 133,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 7.7% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 40,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navient in the first quarter valued at approximately $399,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Navient in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 120.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,574,088 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,066,000 after purchasing an additional 860,304 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

