Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Hope Bancorp, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hope Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.15. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 19.74%. The business had revenue of $135.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hope Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

Shares of HOPE stock opened at $8.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average is $8.61. Hope Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $15.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.48%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 344.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

