Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Manchester United PLC’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MANU)

Posted by on Oct 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Manchester United PLC (NYSE:MANU) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Manchester United in a report released on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Manchester United’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manchester United from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE MANU opened at $14.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.96 million, a P/E ratio of -204.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.46. Manchester United has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $20.48.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $81.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.19 million. Manchester United had a positive return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. Manchester United’s revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MANU. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Manchester United by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 260,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 59,734 shares during the last quarter. Sandell Asset Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Manchester United by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandell Asset Management Corp. now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after buying an additional 27,829 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Manchester United in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,424,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Manchester United by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 133,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 69,143 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Manchester United by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 132,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 9,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

About Manchester United

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Earnings History and Estimates for Manchester United (NYSE:MANU)

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

DA Davidson Weighs in on National Bank Holdings Corp’s Q4 2020 Earnings
DA Davidson Weighs in on National Bank Holdings Corp’s Q4 2020 Earnings
Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Aphria Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Aphria Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
Lam Research Co. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $5.60 Per Share
Lam Research Co. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $5.60 Per Share
Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources
Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources
APHRIA INC-TS Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of Per Share
APHRIA INC-TS Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of Per Share
Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Mullen Group Ltd. Issued By Cormark
Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Mullen Group Ltd. Issued By Cormark


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report