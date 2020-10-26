Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Manchester United PLC’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MANU)

Manchester United PLC (NYSE:MANU) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Manchester United in a report released on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Manchester United’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manchester United from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE MANU opened at $14.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.96 million, a P/E ratio of -204.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.46. Manchester United has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $20.48.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $81.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.19 million. Manchester United had a positive return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. Manchester United’s revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MANU. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Manchester United by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 260,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 59,734 shares during the last quarter. Sandell Asset Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Manchester United by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandell Asset Management Corp. now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after buying an additional 27,829 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Manchester United in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,424,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Manchester United by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 133,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 69,143 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Manchester United by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 132,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 9,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

