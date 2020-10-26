Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) – Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Diamondback Energy in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.84. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $47.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.41.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $29.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -1.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.58. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $96.92.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $425.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.01 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 81.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 447.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 100.0% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 16.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

