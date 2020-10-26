Resources Connection (RGP) vs. Its Peers Head-To-Head Analysis

Resources Connection (NASDAQ: RGP) is one of 193 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Resources Connection to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Resources Connection and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resources Connection 3.78% 9.70% 5.78% Resources Connection Competitors -22.64% -57.09% -27.94%

This table compares Resources Connection and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Resources Connection $703.35 million $28.28 million 11.62 Resources Connection Competitors $2.67 billion $333.32 million 10.60

Resources Connection’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Resources Connection. Resources Connection is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.6% of Resources Connection shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.2% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of Resources Connection shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Resources Connection and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Resources Connection 0 0 0 0 N/A Resources Connection Competitors 1596 6227 10633 490 2.53

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 0.44%. Given Resources Connection’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Resources Connection has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

Resources Connection pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Resources Connection pays out 57.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.2% and pay out 29.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Resources Connection has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Resources Connection’s rivals have a beta of 4.97, meaning that their average share price is 397% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc. provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas. It also provides finance and accounting services comprising financial transformation, lease accounting, revenue recognition, equity administration and accounting, and tax; and technology and digital services that include business technology, data analytics, and robotics process automation. The company was formerly known as RC Transaction Corp. and changed its name to Resources Connection, Inc. in August 2000. Resources Connection, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

