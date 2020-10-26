Consolidated-Tomoka Land (CTO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $13.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.59 million.

Get Consolidated-Tomoka Land alerts:

Shares of CTO stock opened at $44.90 on Monday. Consolidated-Tomoka Land has a one year low of $33.41 and a one year high of $67.64.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director George R. Brokaw bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.32 per share, for a total transaction of $60,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,941.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Company Profile

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Income Properties, Commercial Loan Investments, Real Estate Operations, and Golf Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated-Tomoka Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated-Tomoka Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.