W. R. Grace & Co. (GRA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. W. R. Grace & Co. has set its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. W. R. Grace & Co. had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $418.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect W. R. Grace & Co. to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:GRA opened at $48.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.12. W. R. Grace & Co. has a twelve month low of $26.75 and a twelve month high of $73.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70.

In related news, Director Mark E. Tomkins purchased 2,000 shares of W. R. Grace & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.73 per share, for a total transaction of $83,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $965,632.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GRA. UBS Group reduced their price objective on W. R. Grace & Co. from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine lowered W. R. Grace & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Grace & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on W. R. Grace & Co. from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.63.

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

