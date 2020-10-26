Brokerages Anticipate ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.00 Billion

Equities analysts expect ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) to report $6.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ViacomCBS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.98 billion to $6.02 billion. ViacomCBS posted sales of $3.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 81.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will report full-year sales of $25.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.63 billion to $26.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $28.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.62 billion to $29.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ViacomCBS.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share.

VIAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ViacomCBS in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. BofA Securities cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Benchmark boosted their price target on ViacomCBS from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ViacomCBS from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViacomCBS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIAC. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 138.3% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 3.2% in the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 18,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC opened at $29.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.74. The firm has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. ViacomCBS has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $43.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

