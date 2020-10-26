The Mosaic (MOS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. The Mosaic had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect The Mosaic to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $18.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.70 and a 200 day moving average of $14.77. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of -6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Mosaic has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $22.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

MOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Mosaic from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on The Mosaic from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Cleveland Research raised The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of The Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.23.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

