Coeur Mining (CDE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Coeur Mining to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 41.33%. The company had revenue of $154.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Coeur Mining to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CDE opened at $7.81 on Monday. Coeur Mining has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average of $6.28.

Several research firms recently commented on CDE. TheStreet raised Coeur Mining from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Coeur Mining in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Noble Financial raised Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Terrence F. Smith sold 51,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total value of $422,044.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 199,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,635.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.

