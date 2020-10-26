KLA (KLAC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect KLA to post earnings of $2.75 per share for the quarter. KLA has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at 2.42-3.06 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $2.42-3.06 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. KLA had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 63.04%. KLA’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect KLA to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $203.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.31. KLA has a fifty-two week low of $110.19 and a fifty-two week high of $223.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $193.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.30.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of KLA from $167.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of KLA from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of KLA from $182.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of KLA from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of KLA from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.88.

In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 1,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.42, for a total transaction of $286,626.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,118.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total transaction of $7,401,539.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,414,675.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,994 shares of company stock valued at $12,026,924. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

