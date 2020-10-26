Brokerages Anticipate The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $201.88 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) will post sales of $201.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Macerich’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $211.44 million and the lowest is $192.00 million. The Macerich reported sales of $214.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Macerich will report full year sales of $826.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $811.40 million to $848.95 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $850.70 million, with estimates ranging from $835.40 million to $871.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Macerich.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. The Macerich had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAC. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on The Macerich in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Macerich from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine downgraded The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on The Macerich from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $13.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in The Macerich by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 24,562,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,727 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Macerich by 91.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,707,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,316,000 after buying an additional 815,022 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of The Macerich during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,816,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of The Macerich in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,737,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Macerich by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,822,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,811,000 after acquiring an additional 447,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

MAC stock opened at $7.49 on Monday. The Macerich has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.78.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

