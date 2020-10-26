Argus Boosts Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,460.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price lifted by Argus from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

CMG has been the subject of several other reports. SunTrust Banks restated an outperform rating and issued a $1,165.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Truist dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,580.00 to $1,520.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock a conviction-buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BofA Securities upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,294.11.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,339.08 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $415.00 and a one year high of $1,384.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.62, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,281.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,097.02.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3,218.2% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 61.5% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 6,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

