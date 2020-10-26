Critical Analysis: Liberty Braves Group Series B (OTCMKTS:BATRB) & Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ)

Liberty Braves Group Series B (OTCMKTS:BATRB) and Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Get Liberty Braves Group Series B alerts:

Liberty Braves Group Series B has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Liberty Braves Group Series B and Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Braves Group Series B $476.00 million 0.06 $106.00 million N/A N/A Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial $4.55 billion 0.01 -$2.28 billion N/A N/A

Liberty Braves Group Series B has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Liberty Braves Group Series B and Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Braves Group Series B 0 0 0 0 N/A Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial 0 1 1 0 2.50

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Braves Group Series B and Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Braves Group Series B -6.09% -0.08% -0.04% Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial -91.85% -115.78% -23.73%

Liberty Braves Group Series B Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial Company Profile

Oi S.A., a switched fixed-line telephony services concessionaire, provides integrated telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers fixed telephony services, including voice, data communication, and pay TV services; local and intraregional long-distance carrier services; domestic and international long-distance services; mobile telephony and corporate solutions; and installation, maintenance, and repair services, as well as value-added services and commercial data transmission services. It also provides wholesale interconnection, network usage, and traffic transportation services to other telecommunications providers. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 5.9 million asymmetric digital subscriber line subscribers; and 39 million mobile subscribers. It serves residential, subscription and prepaid, mobile broadband, small, medium-sized, and large corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Brasil Telecom S.A. and changed its name to Oi S.A. in February 2012. Oi S.A. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. On June 20, 2016, Oi S.A. along with its subsidiaries filed for bankruptcy protection.

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Braves Group Series B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Braves Group Series B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.