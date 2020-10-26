Reviewing Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) and Alexco Resource (NASDAQ:AXU)

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) and Alexco Resource (NYSE:AXU) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pan American Silver and Alexco Resource’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pan American Silver $1.35 billion 5.17 $110.74 million $0.78 42.63 Alexco Resource $22.01 million 16.50 -$6.72 million ($0.06) -44.17

Pan American Silver has higher revenue and earnings than Alexco Resource. Alexco Resource is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pan American Silver, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.4% of Pan American Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.1% of Alexco Resource shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of Pan American Silver shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pan American Silver and Alexco Resource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pan American Silver 2.31% 8.00% 5.71% Alexco Resource -57.50% -9.47% -8.39%

Risk and Volatility

Pan American Silver has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alexco Resource has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Pan American Silver and Alexco Resource, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pan American Silver 0 3 6 0 2.67 Alexco Resource 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pan American Silver currently has a consensus target price of $35.46, indicating a potential upside of 6.64%. Given Pan American Silver’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pan American Silver is more favorable than Alexco Resource.

Summary

Pan American Silver beats Alexco Resource on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines. Pan American Silver Corp. was founded in 1994 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Alexco Resource

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, one quartz mining license and 50% of three quartz mining leases, and two crown grants 50% of three quartz mining leases covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory. Alexco Resource Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

