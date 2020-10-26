Reviewing Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEIID) and Johnson Controls International (OTCMKTS:JCI)

Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEIID) and Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.8% of Johnson Controls International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Sharing Economy International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Johnson Controls International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Sharing Economy International has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Johnson Controls International has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sharing Economy International and Johnson Controls International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sharing Economy International 0 0 0 0 N/A Johnson Controls International 0 5 12 0 2.71

Johnson Controls International has a consensus target price of $41.40, suggesting a potential downside of 6.76%. Given Johnson Controls International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Johnson Controls International is more favorable than Sharing Economy International.

Profitability

This table compares Sharing Economy International and Johnson Controls International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sharing Economy International N/A N/A -46.35% Johnson Controls International 3.54% 8.77% 4.17%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sharing Economy International and Johnson Controls International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sharing Economy International $30,000.00 143.57 -$27.09 million N/A N/A Johnson Controls International $23.97 billion 1.38 $5.67 billion $1.96 22.65

Johnson Controls International has higher revenue and earnings than Sharing Economy International.

Summary

Johnson Controls International beats Sharing Economy International on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sharing Economy International

Sharing Economy International Inc. focuses on technology and global sharing economy markets by developing online platforms and rental business partnerships. Its platforms includes BuddiGo, a peer-to-peer resource sharing platform that allows users to outsource daily chores and mundane tasks; and AnyWorkspace, an online real-time marketplace that connects workspace providers with clients who need temporary office and meeting spaces. The company also operates rental stations that offer power bank for mobile charging on-demand and other items; provides advertising services; and develops virtual tours for the real estate, hospitality, and interior design industries. In addition, it engages in real estate and property management businesses; provision of management services; online media and advertising business; and production of films. Further, the company develops and operates a sharing economy mobile platform for courier services; develops an interactive virtual tour of a physical space using a mobile phone camera; operates online platforms; and offers licensing services. Sharing Economy International Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems to non-residential building and industrial applications. It also designs and produces heating and air conditioning for residential and commercial applications; and markets products and refrigeration systems to replacement and new construction market; and designs, manufactures, and sells fire protection and security products, including intrusion security, anti-theft devices, and access control and video management systems for commercial, industrial, retail, residential, small business, institutional, and governmental customers. The company was formerly known as Johnson Controls, Inc. and changed its name to Johnson Controls International plc in September 2016. Johnson Controls International plc was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Cork, Ireland.

