Comparing IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) & OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX)

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) and OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares IDEXX Laboratories and OncoCyte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEXX Laboratories 18.59% 241.52% 24.77% OncoCyte N/A -88.04% -61.39%

This table compares IDEXX Laboratories and OncoCyte’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEXX Laboratories $2.41 billion 15.18 $427.72 million $4.89 87.87 OncoCyte N/A N/A -$22.43 million ($0.44) -3.77

IDEXX Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than OncoCyte. OncoCyte is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IDEXX Laboratories, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.0% of IDEXX Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.2% of OncoCyte shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of IDEXX Laboratories shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of OncoCyte shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

IDEXX Laboratories has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OncoCyte has a beta of 2.18, indicating that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and OncoCyte, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEXX Laboratories 0 0 4 0 3.00 OncoCyte 0 0 1 0 3.00

IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus target price of $374.25, indicating a potential downside of 12.90%. OncoCyte has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.48%. Given OncoCyte’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OncoCyte is more favorable than IDEXX Laboratories.

Summary

IDEXX Laboratories beats OncoCyte on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community. The company also offers diagnostic and health-monitoring products for livestock, poultry, and dairy; products that test water for various microbiological contaminants; and point-of-care electrolytes and blood gas analyzers that are used in the human point-of-care medical diagnostics market. It markets its products through marketing, customer service, sales, and technical service groups, as well as through independent distributors and other resellers. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Westbrook, Maine.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of non-invasive blood-based diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing DetermaVu, a non-invasive molecular lung cancer confirmatory diagnostic that is administered to patients as a blood test. It also develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies for detecting breast cancer. OncoCyte Corporation has a strategic collaboration with Guardian Research Network, Inc. to create a solution for pharma clients from patient recruitment to regulatory approvals. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

