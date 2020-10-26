Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.34 Billion

Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) will announce sales of $7.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.02 billion and the highest is $7.55 billion. Philip Morris International posted sales of $7.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full year sales of $28.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.27 billion to $28.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $30.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.38 billion to $31.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Philip Morris International.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

PM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.91.

Shares of PM opened at $74.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $115.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.24. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $90.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

In other Philip Morris International news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $5,829,750.00. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 57.3% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 322.2% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 889.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

