Contrasting Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) & China Dasheng Biotechnology (NASDAQ:CDBT)

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) and China Dasheng Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:CDBT) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Petmed Express has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Dasheng Biotechnology has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Petmed Express and China Dasheng Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petmed Express 9.41% 21.91% 18.45% China Dasheng Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.8% of Petmed Express shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Petmed Express shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Petmed Express and China Dasheng Biotechnology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petmed Express $284.13 million 2.19 $25.85 million N/A N/A China Dasheng Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Petmed Express has higher revenue and earnings than China Dasheng Biotechnology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Petmed Express and China Dasheng Biotechnology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petmed Express 0 0 1 0 3.00 China Dasheng Biotechnology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Petmed Express presently has a consensus target price of $41.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.72%. Given Petmed Express’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Petmed Express is more favorable than China Dasheng Biotechnology.

Summary

Petmed Express beats China Dasheng Biotechnology on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Petmed Express

PetMed Express, Inc. and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes. It also sells food, beds, crates, stairs, strollers, and other pet supplies. The company sells its products through its Internet Website; telephone contact center; and direct mail/print through brochures and postcards. PetMed Express, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida.

About China Dasheng Biotechnology

China Dasheng Biotechnology Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of bacteria based products used as additives for livestock feed and crop cultivation in the People's Republic of China. It provides artificial microorganisms (AM) and high-efficiency microorganism (HM) based biological bacterium blends; and biological preservatives. The company offers AM/HM bacteria based additives for crops, including Bulgaria lactobacillus, beer microzyme, and dark red spirilla used to increase the beneficial microorganism colonies in soil; inhibit the reproduction of harmful fungi and putrefactive bacteria; and to improve nutrient absorption and reduce crop and livestock diseases. It also provides AM/HM bacteria based additives for livestock feed, which softens the livestock feed and restrain the growth and reproduction of pathogenic bacteria, as well as supplies beneficial nutriments, including organic acid, vitamins, enzyme, antibiotics, mycelium protein, and other growth-enhancing substances that balance the nutrients in the feed. In addition, the company offers FGW bacterial based preservatives that preserve animal specimens for scientific research; and preserve the freshness for agricultural produce. Further, it provides bacteria based fertilizer for application on plants, such as vegetable and fruit leaves. Additionally, China Dasheng Biotechnology Company engages in residential and commercial real estate investment. The company was formerly known as Max Nutrition, Inc. and changed its name to China Dasheng Biotechnology Company in March 2008. China Dasheng Biotechnology Company is based in Lanzhou, China.

