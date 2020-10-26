Truist Begins Coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Truist began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $65.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of several other reports. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Cfra reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.53.

Shares of BMY opened at $60.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.06. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $45.76 and a 12-month high of $68.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.06 billion, a PE ratio of -601.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

In related news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 141,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $8,943,400.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 432,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,366,730.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $2,497,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,938,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,587 shares of company stock valued at $11,782,297 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in the following therapeutic classes: hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

