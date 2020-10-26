Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) and Boqii (NASDAQ:BQ) Head to Head Analysis

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) and Boqii (NYSE:BQ) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Titan Machinery and Boqii, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Machinery 0 1 2 0 2.67 Boqii 0 0 0 0 N/A

Titan Machinery currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.66%. Given Titan Machinery’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Titan Machinery is more favorable than Boqii.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Titan Machinery and Boqii’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Machinery $1.31 billion 0.28 $13.95 million $0.79 20.34 Boqii N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Titan Machinery has higher revenue and earnings than Boqii.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.3% of Titan Machinery shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of Titan Machinery shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Titan Machinery and Boqii’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Machinery 1.32% 5.86% 2.07% Boqii N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Titan Machinery beats Boqii on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc. owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers. Its agricultural equipment includes machinery and attachments for use in the production of food, fiber, feed grain, and renewable energy; and home and garden applications, as well as maintenance of commercial, residential, and government properties. The company's construction equipment comprise heavy construction machinery, light industrial machinery for commercial and residential construction, road and highway construction machinery, and mining operations equipment. It also sells maintenance and replacement parts. In addition, the company offers repair and maintenance services that include warranty repairs, off-site and on-site repair services, scheduling off-season maintenance services, and notifying customers of periodic service requirements; and training programs to customers. Further, it rents equipment; and provides ancillary equipment support services. The company operates in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, and Wyoming, the United States; and Bulgaria, Germany, Romania, Serbia, and Ukraine, Europe. Titan Machinery Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in West Fargo, North Dakota.

Boqii Company Profile

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network. It also operates Boqii Community, an interactive content platform; and provides online marketing and information services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

