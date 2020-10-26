Financial Review: Anixa Biosciences (ANIX) vs. Its Competitors

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ: ANIX) is one of 759 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Anixa Biosciences to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Anixa Biosciences has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anixa Biosciences’ rivals have a beta of 0.40, meaning that their average stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Anixa Biosciences and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anixa Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Anixa Biosciences Competitors 7332 19971 37846 1524 2.50

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 40.95%. Given Anixa Biosciences’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Anixa Biosciences has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Anixa Biosciences and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anixa Biosciences N/A -173.60% -142.47% Anixa Biosciences Competitors -3,271.84% -177.15% -30.09%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.8% of Anixa Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of Anixa Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Anixa Biosciences and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Anixa Biosciences $250,000.00 -$11.65 million -3.83 Anixa Biosciences Competitors $1.97 billion $224.10 million -1.44

Anixa Biosciences’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Anixa Biosciences. Anixa Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Anixa Biosciences rivals beat Anixa Biosciences on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops diagnostics and therapeutics to diagnose, treat, and prevent cancer. The company is developing the Cchek platform, a series of non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of cancer, which is based on the body's immune response to the presence of a malignancy. It is also developing a vaccine against triple negative breast cancer; and chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology focused on treating ovarian cancer. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. has a collaboration with Urology San Antonio, P.A. and Idaho Urologic Institute, PA for the development of Cchek, a liquid biopsy technology; and with OntoChem GmbH to develop novel Covid-19 therapeutics. The company was formerly known as ITUS Corporation and changed its name to Anixa Biosciences, Inc. in October 2018. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in San Jose, California.

