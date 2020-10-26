BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) & The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Critical Analysis

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) and The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for BBQ and The Cheesecake Factory, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BBQ 0 0 0 0 N/A The Cheesecake Factory 6 11 3 0 1.85

The Cheesecake Factory has a consensus price target of $29.42, suggesting a potential downside of 10.08%. Given The Cheesecake Factory’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The Cheesecake Factory is more favorable than BBQ.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.1% of BBQ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.4% of The Cheesecake Factory shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.0% of BBQ shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of The Cheesecake Factory shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

BBQ has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Cheesecake Factory has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BBQ and The Cheesecake Factory’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BBQ $82.27 million 0.47 -$650,000.00 N/A N/A The Cheesecake Factory $2.48 billion 0.60 $127.29 million $2.61 12.54

The Cheesecake Factory has higher revenue and earnings than BBQ.

Profitability

This table compares BBQ and The Cheesecake Factory’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BBQ 5.83% -13.23% -3.33% The Cheesecake Factory 0.20% 1.55% 0.27%

Summary

The Cheesecake Factory beats BBQ on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

BBQ Company Profile

BBQ Holdings, Inc. develops, owns, operates, and franchises barbeque restaurants under the Famous Dave's name in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items and side dishes that are prepared using prepared proprietary seasonings, sauces, and mixes. The company operates full-service and counter-service restaurants. As of March 27, 2020, it had 139 restaurants, including 48 company-owned restaurants and 91 franchise-operated restaurants in 28 states and three countries. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally. The company also operated two bakery facilities that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for international licensees, third-party bakery customers, retailers, and distributors. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Calabasas, California.

