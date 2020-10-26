Reviewing Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) and Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) and Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cortland Bancorp and Waterstone Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cortland Bancorp $34.71 million 1.81 $7.28 million N/A N/A Waterstone Financial $210.49 million 2.09 $35.90 million $1.37 12.42

Waterstone Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Cortland Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Cortland Bancorp and Waterstone Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cortland Bancorp 20.96% 9.62% 0.98% Waterstone Financial 19.04% 12.36% 2.30%

Dividends

Cortland Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Waterstone Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Waterstone Financial pays out 35.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Waterstone Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cortland Bancorp and Waterstone Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cortland Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Waterstone Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

Waterstone Financial has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.12%. Given Waterstone Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Waterstone Financial is more favorable than Cortland Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

Cortland Bancorp has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Waterstone Financial has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.0% of Cortland Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.2% of Waterstone Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of Cortland Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of Waterstone Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Waterstone Financial beats Cortland Bancorp on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cortland Bancorp Company Profile

Cortland Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Cortland Savings and Banking Company that provides commercial and retail banking services in Northeastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings, money market, time deposit, and checking accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial loans consisting of commercial, financial loans, real estate construction and development loans, commercial real estate loans, small business lending, and trade financing; and consumer loans, such as residential real estate, home equity, and installment loans. It also provides brokerage and investment services; night depository services, automated teller services, safe deposit boxes, and other services; and Internet and mobile banking options. The company operates through 14 offices in Trumbull, Portage, Ashtabula, Summit, Cuyahoga, and Mahoning counties in Ohio, as well as a financial service center in Fairlawn, Ohio. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Cortland, Ohio.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts. The Mortgage Banking segment provides residential mortgage loans for the purpose of sale in the secondary market. The company also provides transaction deposit, demand deposit, and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as time deposits; construction and land loans; and term loans for working capital, inventory, and general corporate use. In addition, it invests in a portfolio of securities, which include mortgage-backed securities, government-sponsored enterprise bonds, municipal obligations, and other debt securities. Waterstone Financial, Inc. operates 11 full-service banking offices, 1 drive-through office, and 11 automated teller machines located in Milwaukee, Washington, and Waukesha Counties, Wisconsin, as well as a loan production office in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company was formerly known as Wauwatosa Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Waterstone Financial, Inc. in August 2008. Waterstone Financial, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is based in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.

