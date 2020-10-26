UBS Group Raises Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target to $52.00

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.10.

LUV opened at $42.79 on Friday. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $58.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 106.98 and a beta of 1.31.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.36. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post -6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter worth $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 157.7% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 817 shares of the airline’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 427.5% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 881 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter worth $34,000. 72.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

