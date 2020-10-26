Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) versus (VLDR) (NASDAQ:VLDR) Financial Survey

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) and (VLDR) (NASDAQ:VLDR) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Taylor Devices and (VLDR), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taylor Devices 0 0 0 0 N/A (VLDR) 0 0 2 0 3.00

(VLDR) has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 59.33%. Given (VLDR)’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe (VLDR) is more favorable than Taylor Devices.

Volatility and Risk

Taylor Devices has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, (VLDR) has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Taylor Devices and (VLDR)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taylor Devices $28.38 million 1.18 $3.03 million N/A N/A (VLDR) N/A N/A -$13.92 million N/A N/A

Taylor Devices has higher revenue and earnings than (VLDR).

Profitability

This table compares Taylor Devices and (VLDR)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taylor Devices 10.03% 7.34% 6.45% (VLDR) N/A -298.58% -7.16%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.9% of Taylor Devices shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.7% of (VLDR) shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Taylor Devices shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 35.0% of (VLDR) shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Taylor Devices beats (VLDR) on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Taylor Devices Company Profile

Taylor Devices, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include seismic dampers that are designed to ameliorate the effects of earthquake tremors on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes, ships, container ships, railroad cars, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops. Its products also comprise self-adjusting shock absorbers that include versions of Fluidicshoks, and crane and industrial buffers, which automatically adjust to various impact conditions and are designed for high cycle application primarily in the heavy industry; liquid die springs that are used as component parts of machinery and equipment used in the manufacture of tools and dies; vibration dampers, which are primarily used by aerospace and defense industries to control the response of electronics and optical systems subjected to air, ship, or spacecraft vibration; machined springs used in the aerospace applications; and custom actuators for special military and aerospace applications. The company markets its products through a network of sales representatives and distributors. Taylor Devices, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in North Tonawanda, New York.

(VLDR) Company Profile

Graf Industrial Corp. is a blank check company, which engages in effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on June 26, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

