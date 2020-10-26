BMO Capital Markets Boosts Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Price Target to $12.00

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MLLGF. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from $9.75 to $11.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mullen Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.04.

Shares of MLLGF opened at $7.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.65. Mullen Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.61.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

