$2.69 Billion in Sales Expected for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) to report sales of $2.69 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.66 billion and the highest is $2.71 billion. Molson Coors Beverage reported sales of $2.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will report full-year sales of $9.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.66 billion to $9.81 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $10.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.03 billion to $10.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Molson Coors Beverage.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.18%. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on TAP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Sunday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.07.

NYSE:TAP opened at $35.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of -47.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.09 and its 200 day moving average is $37.66. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $61.94.

In related news, Director Louis Vachon bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.28 per share, for a total transaction of $105,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,755.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 60.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 52.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 110.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 72.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Cape Line, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

