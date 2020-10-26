Brokerages Expect Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.94 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) will post $1.94 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.90 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.01 billion. Asbury Automotive Group posted sales of $1.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full-year sales of $7.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.11 billion to $7.30 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.42 billion to $9.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Asbury Automotive Group.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.03. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ABG shares. Truist upped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Asbury Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.88.

ABG stock opened at $118.94 on Monday. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $39.36 and a 1-year high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.96.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, CAO William Frederick Stax sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $73,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,755. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juanita T. James sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $110,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,703.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 11.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 281.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

