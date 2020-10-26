Analysts Expect Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $934.72 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) will post sales of $934.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gartner’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $926.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $943.34 million. Gartner posted sales of $1.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Gartner will report full year sales of $3.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $3.93 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gartner.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.39 million. Gartner had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 41.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on IT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gartner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.17.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.58, for a total value of $107,728.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,197,606.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 13,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total transaction of $1,815,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 704,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,868,379.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,130 shares of company stock valued at $4,365,732. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,202,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $631,260,000 after buying an additional 1,053,755 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,691,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 594,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $72,138,000 after buying an additional 130,156 shares in the last quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 558,615 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,777,000 after buying an additional 87,684 shares in the last quarter. 94.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IT stock opened at $128.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.45. Gartner has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $165.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.35.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

Earnings History and Estimates for Gartner (NYSE:IT)

