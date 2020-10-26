CIBC Boosts Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Price Target to $162.00

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from $141.00 to $162.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CDNAF has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Canadian Tire from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. TD Securities increased their target price on Canadian Tire from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Canadian Tire in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $142.33.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Shares of CDNAF opened at $117.73 on Friday. Canadian Tire has a 12-month low of $46.80 and a 12-month high of $117.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.10 and its 200 day moving average is $88.52.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting goods, and petroleum under the Canadian Tire, PartSource, Petroleum, Gas+, Party City, Mark's, Mark's Work Wearhouse, L'Ãquipeur, Helly Hansen, SportChek, Sports Experts, Atmosphere, Pro Hockey Life, National Sports, Sports Rousseau, and Hockey Experts banners.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.