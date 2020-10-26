CIBC Raises Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Price Target to $5.50

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) had its price target lifted by CIBC from $4.50 to $5.50 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Corus Entertainment from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Corus Entertainment from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Corus Entertainment from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Corus Entertainment from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.42.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Shares of CJREF opened at $2.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.20. Corus Entertainment has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $580.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.54.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Corus Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 9.63% and a negative net margin of 40.05%.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.