Barclays Boosts Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Price Target to $63.00

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RCI. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Rogers Communications from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Rogers Communications from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Veritas Investment Research upgraded Rogers Communications from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Rogers Communications from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.56.

NYSE:RCI opened at $44.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.50. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of $32.20 and a 1 year high of $51.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Rogers Communications will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3804 per share. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCI. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 1,600.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,452 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,659 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 5,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

