Analysts Anticipate Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.33 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) to post sales of $4.33 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Core-Mark’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.30 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.37 billion. Core-Mark reported sales of $4.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core-Mark will report full-year sales of $16.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.64 billion to $16.66 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $17.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.94 billion to $17.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Core-Mark.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.22. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CORE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub lowered Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Core-Mark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Core-Mark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

In other Core-Mark news, SVP Alan T. Thomas sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $55,136.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,728.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CORE. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Core-Mark by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 955,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Core-Mark by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Core-Mark by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Core-Mark during the 3rd quarter valued at $418,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares during the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CORE stock opened at $28.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.43. Core-Mark has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $34.42.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

