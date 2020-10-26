TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) will announce $1.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.06 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07 billion. TreeHouse Foods reported sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full year sales of $4.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.36 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $4.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 8.12%. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on THS shares. ValuEngine cut TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.13.

Shares of THS stock opened at $42.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.66. TreeHouse Foods has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $56.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.12.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 357.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter valued at about $97,000.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

