Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.25 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) will post sales of $5.25 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.12 billion and the highest is $5.46 billion. Schlumberger reported sales of $8.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 36.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full year sales of $23.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.19 billion to $23.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $21.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.82 billion to $24.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Schlumberger.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.03.

In other Schlumberger news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le purchased 25,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $448,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,442,271.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark G. Papa acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.46 per share, for a total transaction of $291,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,131 shares in the company, valued at $975,549.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at $74,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 130.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. 72.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLB stock opened at $15.40 on Monday. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14. The company has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

