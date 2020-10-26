$204.21 Million in Sales Expected for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) to report sales of $204.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for The Simply Good Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $206.13 million and the lowest is $200.70 million. The Simply Good Foods posted sales of $139.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will report full-year sales of $799.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $795.00 million to $801.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $905.67 million, with estimates ranging from $891.00 million to $925.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Simply Good Foods.

Get The Simply Good Foods alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMPL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Shares of SMPL opened at $21.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.64. The Simply Good Foods has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $28.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 70.50 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 15.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 191,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 17.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 192,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 28,001 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 293.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 98,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 73,774 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 5.2% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 326.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,865,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959,109 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, and Atkins Endulge brand names. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Simply Good Foods (SMPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.