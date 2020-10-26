$554.27 Million in Sales Expected for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to report sales of $554.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $542.90 million to $560.00 million. Check Point Software Technologies posted sales of $543.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full year sales of $2.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $509.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.47 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 41.21%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $122.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.43.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $120.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.68. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $80.06 and a fifty-two week high of $130.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.22.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Earnings History and Estimates for Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP)

