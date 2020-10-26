Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $331.85 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) will announce sales of $331.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $346.70 million and the lowest is $317.00 million. Quaker Chemical reported sales of $325.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Quaker Chemical.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Quaker Chemical had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $286.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.92, for a total value of $2,923,800.00. Also, Director Mark Douglas sold 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total transaction of $257,397.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,375.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,677 shares of company stock valued at $5,049,820. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KWR. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 21.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 975,627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $181,126,000 after purchasing an additional 173,930 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 327.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 74,599 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,849,000 after purchasing an additional 57,137 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the second quarter worth about $7,769,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 9.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 437,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,263,000 after purchasing an additional 36,532 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 6.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 339,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,958,000 after purchasing an additional 21,793 shares during the period. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KWR opened at $197.23 on Monday. Quaker Chemical has a one year low of $108.14 and a one year high of $208.26. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.12 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This is a boost from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

