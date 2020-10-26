$1.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) will post $1.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.22 billion. Church & Dwight posted sales of $1.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full year sales of $4.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $4.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $5.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Church & Dwight.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHD shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Argus started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.13.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 9,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $932,188.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,615.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 15,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total transaction of $1,402,581.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,184,830.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 149,668 shares of company stock worth $14,092,036. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,555,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 125,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CHD opened at $91.91 on Monday. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $47.98 and a 1 year high of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.22.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

