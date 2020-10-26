Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Royal Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

RGLD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James set a $160.00 price target on Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Royal Gold from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on Royal Gold from $137.50 to $121.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.09.

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $121.99 on Monday. Royal Gold has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $147.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.12. The company has a quick ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 39.96%. The company had revenue of $119.97 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 0.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 1.3% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 3.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 16.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 9.1% during the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

