$1.76 Billion in Sales Expected for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) to report sales of $1.76 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cintas’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.79 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.74 billion. Cintas reported sales of $1.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Cintas will report full year sales of $7.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.00 billion to $7.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.40 billion to $7.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.65. Cintas had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $288.00 to $323.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.36.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 17,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.31, for a total value of $5,635,821.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,618,571.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total value of $23,145,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,215.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,573 shares of company stock worth $30,037,038 in the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 54.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 61.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Cintas during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in Cintas by 35.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $338.07 on Monday. Cintas has a twelve month low of $154.33 and a twelve month high of $358.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $332.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.95.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

