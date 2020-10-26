Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.39 Per Share

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.39 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.33. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TCBI. BofA Securities cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.14.

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $42.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.14. Texas Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.70 and its 200-day moving average is $30.75.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.49. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 8.10%.

In other news, CEO Larry L. Helm acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.12 per share, with a total value of $993,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 54,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,790,997.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.4% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 109,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 37.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

