$9.65 Million in Sales Expected for NetSTREIT Corp. (NASDAQ:NTST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect NetSTREIT Corp. (NASDAQ:NTST) to announce $9.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for NetSTREIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.36 million and the highest is $9.80 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetSTREIT will report full year sales of $33.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.90 million to $33.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $56.98 million, with estimates ranging from $56.00 million to $58.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NetSTREIT.

Get NetSTREIT alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NTST shares. Citigroup started coverage on NetSTREIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. BofA Securities initiated coverage on NetSTREIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on NetSTREIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on NetSTREIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on NetSTREIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.39.

NetSTREIT stock opened at $18.08 on Monday. NetSTREIT has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $19.82.

NetSTREIT Company Profile

NetSTREIT is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring Single-Tenant Net Lease Retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high quality single tenant real estate properties net leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Featured Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NetSTREIT (NTST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NetSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.