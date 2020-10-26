Brokerages Anticipate The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.99 Billion

Analysts expect The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report sales of $18.99 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for The Procter & Gamble’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.21 billion and the lowest is $18.65 billion. The Procter & Gamble posted sales of $18.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble will report full-year sales of $73.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $73.16 billion to $74.43 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $76.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $74.65 billion to $77.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Procter & Gamble.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS.

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $14,271,143.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,491,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $3,906,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,605,924.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 372,000 shares of company stock valued at $51,009,517 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 13,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $142.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $354.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $145.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Procter & Gamble (PG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.